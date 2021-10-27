New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sparking off another controversy, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday posted purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The NCP leader also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhede with his first wife Dr. Shabana Qureshi and wrote, "Photo of sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi," while in the subsequent post he tweeted, "Presenting shortly the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'."

This follows a day after Malik shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official that claimed that Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money.

He also said that during the rave party in the Mumbai cruise ship, apart from Aryan Khan, an international drug lord was also present on the ship but Wankhede allegedly let the mafia off the hook.

#VIDEO || Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader @nawabmalikncp's new attack on NCB Zonal Director #SameerWankhede; tweets Wankhede's first wedding photo pic.twitter.com/kQGO2in6GW — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) October 27, 2021

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said, "The rave party was held when the COVID protocols were in place. No permission was sought from the Maharashtra Police or state home department. The permission was granted by the Shipping Director.

"During the rave party, an international drug lord was present in the ship and the NCB officials, led by Sameer Wankhede, let him off the hook. The drug lord is a close friend of Wankhede. He should tell why did he (Wankhede) let him (drug mafia) go. I have the video of the drug lord dancing with his girlfriend. If the NCB does not take action, then he will release the video," he further alleged.

Malik had earlier also accused Wankhede of using a fake birth certificate to secure his government job. He had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him.

“I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving scheduled caste person of his future,” Malik said in one of his tweets on Thursday.

Kranti Redkar, wife of Sameer Wankhede and sister Jasmeen Wankhede on Tuesday denied all the allegations at a press conference, saying if Malik has proof, he should go to court instead of holding the media trial and targeting their family.

