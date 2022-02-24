Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Ministers and legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra will stage a protest on Thursday against the arrest of minister Nawab Malik, who spent the night in ED office here after the Central agency obtained his custody in a money laundering case.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP Leader Nawab Malik was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3.

The agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik was produced in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was "actively" involved in "terror funding".

Maharashtra ministers will participate in a protest near Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, on Thursday morning. From February 25 onwards, workers of all three MVA parties will hold morchas in the state. There is no question of taking the resignation of Malik since he has not committed anything wrong, a senior NCP leader said after a meeting of top MVA leaders on Wednesday evening.

Maharashtra BJP to hold state-wide protest today to demand resignation of Nawab Malik:

Maharashtra BJP will hold a state-wide protest on Thursday to demand the resignation of state Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Commenting on his arrest, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Nawab Malik purchased land worth crores with the help of the underworld.

"After a detailed investigation in this matter, the ED court has sentenced him (Nawab Malik) to ED custody until March 3. If politicians will be in direct contact with the underworld, then ED will have to do such investigations. All political parties should support this," he said. Further, he claimed that terror funding of Dawood Ibrahim was done inside India through such deals.

Taking a jibe at Malik, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, "Nawab benaqaab ho gaya (Nawab Malik is exposed)" and questioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. "When the central investigating agencies are investigating the matter in the interest of the nation, why are the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, instead of taking the legal route, indulging in pressurising these agencies? Why are they defaming them?" he asked.

Why Nawab Malik was arrested:

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case. The ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday. The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada. The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan