The officials have informed that one of its pilots have been recovered and a search is underway to find the second pilot, adding that an inquiry has been ordered.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of the Indian Navy met with an accident over Arabian sea on Thursday evening, said officials, adding that the plane was operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The officials have informed that one of its pilots have been recovered and a search is underway to find the second pilot, adding that an inquiry has been ordered.

"A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hours on 26 November 20. One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," the Indian Navy said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma