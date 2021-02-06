A 27-year-old Indian navy official was abducted and charred to death by unidentified persons in the Palghar district of Maharashtra

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 27-year-old Indian navy official was abducted and charred to death by unidentified persons in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The official, identified as Suraj Kumar Dubey, was abducted from near the Chennai Airport and was asked to pay a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for his release. He succumbed to the injuries on Saturday after being set on fire by the assailants in the jungles of Vevaji in Palghar, Palghar SP Dattatray Shinde said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons under relevent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated a probe in the incident, Shinde added. The official, who hailed from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, was burnt alive after he refused to pay the ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

The Navy official has been identified as Suraj Kumar Dubey (27), a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand. A case has been registered against three unidentified persons and a probe has been initiated: Palghar SP Dattatray Shinde — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Quoting the police, Times Now reported that the official was found with some burn injuries in the jungle on Friday. He was rushed to a hospital in Dahanu for treatment, but was later shifted to INS Ashwini after his condition deteriorated.

Dubey had served at INS Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested from near the Chennai Aiport and was brought by the kidnappers to the jungles of Vevaji in Palghar. He succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.

Palghar district falls in the Konkan Division of the state of Maharashtra.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja