New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Navy has deployed almost all of its operational warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean Region, following the flare-ups with China on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. The agressive deployment of Navy's fleet has been “registered” by China, news agency PTI reported while citing top defence sources.

Similar to what India did at the time of Kargil war, the government has reportedly adopted a multi-pronged approach which involves Navy, Air Force, and Indian Army in tandem. The strategic deployment is also complemented by the economic and diplomatic measures being put into place to send out a “clear message” to China against its misadventure in Eastern Ladakh.

How the current steps are similar to the ones taken during Kargil war

During the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan, Indian Navy launched 'Operation Talwar' in order to strategically pressurise the Pakistanis. Navy deployed its fleet of thirty warships in the Arabian sea, barely 13 nautical miles from Karachi harbour, while directly challenging Pakistan's trade channels going up to their Karachi port. Soon after, Pakistani army stopped supplying more manpower to the posts of battles in Kargil, and Indian victory ensued.

The current deployment of Indian Navy is mostly concentrated near the Malacca strait at the south of Andamans, one of the world's busiest trade routes and the point of most strategic importance to the Chinese outside the South China sea. Like Karachi harbour was kept under close observation in 1999 by the Indian Navy, Malacca strait too remains under strict observation of Indian Navy as of present.

Warship deployment increased after Galwan incident

All three service chiefs are regularly meeting after the June 15 Galwan valley clash between India and China, worst in decades that resulted in ultimate sacrifices of twenty Indian soldiers and undisclosed number of PLA soldiers. Coordinated deliberations are taking place ever since between the three service chiefs, in order to strategically outdo the Chinese. Media reports have quoted government officials as saying that India reacting in all domains to counter China. The chain of strategically coordinated deliberations involve the Army, Navy, Air Force, diplomacy and even the economic channels.

