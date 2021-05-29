The court noted that Kalra would be subject to furnishing of a personal bond of two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. It also said that the Khan Chacha owner would not contact the customers to whom he had sold the oxygen concentrator.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to Khan Chacha restaurant owner Navneet Kalra in connection with the alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrator in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court, however, noted that Kalra would be subject to furnishing of a personal bond of two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. It said that the Khan Chacha owner would not contact the customers to whom he had sold the oxygen concentrator, adding that he will join the investigation whenever required.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, who was appearing for the Delhi Police, opposed Kalra's bail, claiming he and co-accused have tampered with the evidence. He also said that the government has liberalised the policy for 'needy persons' and not for 'greedy persons', adding that Kalra was not "doing a charity".

He also told the court that the businessman committed a white-collar crime and made profit by selling medical devices at exorbitant price to those on death beds.

"He's dealing with medical devices. He's an optician.. they have never taken permission. It was in Khan Chacha restaurant. You have not taken any precaution. You have no quality control management..Cheating in normal days is cheating. In these circumstances, the gravity has increased.. their intention was to cheat and make profit," Shrivastava said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Kalra was arrested after Delhi Police has registered a case under various offenses dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

The police have busted an alleged oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma