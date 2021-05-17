The police have been looking for Kalra for over a week since 500 oxygen concentrators were found from his three restaurants - Khan Chacha, Nege and Ju and Town Hall - in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday night arrested ‘Khan Chacha’ restaurant owner Navneet Kalra for allegedly black marketing and hoarding oxygen concentrators amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The police have been looking for Kalra for over a week since 500 oxygen concentrators were found from his three restaurants - Khan Chacha, Nege and Ju and Town Hall - in Delhi. Here’s all you need to know about the case:

Who is Navneet Kalra?

Navneet Kalra is a Delhi based businessman who owns the famous eateries - Khan Chacha, Nege and Ju and Town Hal in one of Delhi’s posh localities - Khan Market. He is also the owner of Dayal Opticals which has six outlets across Delhi and Gurugram which shows a turnover of over Rs 46 crore according to the recent balance sheet for the year 2019-2020.

What happened?

In a raid earlier this month, over 500 oxygen concentrators were confiscated from three of Kalra’s restaurants. The police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and were sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 apiece while its actual cost is Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000. The medical equipment is in high demand due to the oxygen shortage in Delhi.

What did Delhi High Court say?

Kalra approached the Delhi High Court last week, seeking protection from arrest. He also stated that he is willing to join the investigation. However, the court said that the allegations against him are serious and therefore require custodial interrogation. Rejecting his bail plea, the court ordered Kalra’s mobile phone which might contain incriminating evidence of Whatsapp chats with customers.

How is Matrix Cellular involved?

During the investigation of this oxygen scam case, four employees of the three eateries were arrested out of whom some were employees of Matrix Cellular - an international roaming sim card provider. Around 387 oxygen concentrators were seized from Matrix Cellular’s warehouse at Khullar Farm at Mandi Village. The police claimed that Kalra and Matrix Cellular’s employees were “interlinked with a conspiracy to obtain wrongful gain”.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha