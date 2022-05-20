Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, will on Friday surrender before a local court in Patiala after the Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a one-year jail term on him in a three-decade-old case related to road rage. Ahead of Sidhu's surrender at 10 am today, Patiala District Congress Committee president Narinder Pal Lali told party supporters to reach the court premises before the stipulated time.

Pronouncing the verdict on Thursday, the Supreme Court said any undue sympathy to impose an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. The apex court enhanced the sentence of Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the road rage incident in which a 65-year-old man had died.

Sidhu, 58, took to Twitter to say he "will submit to the majesty of law" as the cricketer-turned-politician rode an elephant in Patiala earlier in the day to register a symbolic protest against the rising prices of essential commodities. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed a review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Will submit to the majesty of law …. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 19, 2022

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to the 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. "...we feel there is an error apparent on the face of record...therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year...," the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.

The family of Gurnam Singh, who died in the incident, said they finally got justice after 34 years and thanked the Almighty. "We are thankful and grateful to God. We have finally got justice after 34 years," Gurnam Singh's son Narvedinder Singh said, adding, "We are satisfied with the verdict".

Following the party's drubbing in the five states that went to the polls earlier this year, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had asked the party chiefs there to resign. The Congress appointed Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in place of Sidhu after its drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls. Sidhu, a former BJP MP, had switched over to the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.



(With PTI Inputs)

