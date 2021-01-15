New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive at 10:30 pm on January 16 via video conferencing, nearly two weeks after the Centre granted the emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-Astrazeneca's Covishield. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Prime Minister's office said that a total of 3006 session sites across all states and Union Territories will be virtually connected during the launch, while three lakh healthcare workers will get vaccine shots on the first day itself.

The government has already allowed 1.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all states and Union Territories in proportion to their healthcare workers database. The supply would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come and a total of 30 crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase.

The shots would first be administered to an estimated one crore heathcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, followed by persons above 50 years of age and those younger than 50 with ed by persons younger than 50 years of age with. The cost of inoculating healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Central government, while a few states have already promised free vaccination for all.

Co-WIN App

Along with initiating the vaccination program, the Prime Minister will launch the Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) -- a digital platform created by the Union Health Ministry for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution. The app will have four modules for vaccinators, beneficiaries and administrators, namely, administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.The app will initially be limited to the healthcare workers.

Preparedness

Several states have prepared detailed plans for the distribution of the vaccines in the coming months. For instance, in Haryana, every district will receive the vaccines from regional stores. Gurugram is expected to complete the vaccination of as many as 36,105 healthcare workers in just three days. Rajasthan will vaccinate around 4.5 lakh healthcare workers in the first phase. In delhi, teachers in state government and municipal corporations schools, who took part actively in coronavirus duties, will be inducted as front line workers in vaccination drive

Vaccine Cost

The cost of inoculating healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Central government, while decisions regarding the later phases of the program will be taken later. However, a few state government have announced plans to vaccine every citizen for free. Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing Oxford-Astrazeneca's Covishield, will sell the first hundred million dozes of the vaccines to the government at Rs 200 per doze.

