National Wildlife Week 2022: Vintage Vehicles On Display In Bengaluru To Raise Awareness For Protecting Wildlife

INDIA is observing national wildlife week which started on October 2 and will end on October 8. The day is observed in order to make people aware of the significance of wildlife protection. In view to making people aware of the day, Bengaluru, the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has invited all the owners of vintage cars and motorcycles to conduct a rally.

People are also asked to keep their vintage vehicles on display to spread the notion of keeping things from the past preserved. The car owners meanwhile did not leave a chance to show off their timeless machines at the Vidhana Soudha. The pictures were shared from the Twitter handle of the Karnataka Forest Department with the caption, "68th Wildlife Week Historic Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally."

The rally had some really rare two-wheelers and four-wheelers including Mahindra classic, Ambassador, Willys jeep, Royal Enfield Bullet, Yamaha Rajdooth, and Jawa.

Earlier, on the first day of the national wildlife week, i.e, on October 2, more than 1,000 vehicle owners from Bengaluru brought their cars and bikes to the Vidhana Soúdha and held a rally. Karnataka Forest Department shared a post and wrote, " “On the occasion of 68th Wildlife Week, Karnataka Forest Department conducted a Walkathon from Cubbon Park to Lalbagh which was followed by a Historic Vintage Car & Motorcycle Rally(Sic)”. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who also felicitated the owners for their amazing vintage vehicles.

National wildlife week is being observed across the country. Meanwhile, zoos in Haryana’s Bhiwani, Rohtak, and Pipli have been kept open allowing free entry to visitors during the week. Children were also encouraged to visit the zoo during national wildlife week. Not only this but painting competitions were also held for the children in every district and the winners were given awards.

National Wildlife Week is observed to raise awareness among the citizens and make them familiar with the idea of Wildlife protection. Wildlife plays a significant role in maintaining the ecological balance of nature and any harm to it can cause a serious threat to the whole eco-system.