National Voters Day: This is going to be the first time when the government is going to issue voter id cards in a digital format, check step-wise guide to download:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the occasion of National Voters' Day, the Election Commission on Monday started the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme that will provide a secure PDF version of the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) to voters which can be downloaded on the mobile phones or in the self printable format on computers.

This is going to be the first time when the government is going to issue voter id cards in a digital format. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute digital voter ID cards to five new voters.

For the unversed, other identity proofs like the Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license are already available in digital format.

The e-EPIC initiative is going to be launched in two phases. The first phase will begin from Monday in which new voters who have already applied for the voter ID card will be able to download the e-EPIC through the help of their registered mobile number. Whereas the second phase will begin from February 1 in which people across the nation will be accessible to apply for the e-EPIC.

What is e-EPIC?

The e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC. In this, the people will have a secured QR code with image and demographics like serial number, part number, etc. Now, the voters will be able to download the e-EPIC on their mobile phones or a computer and can store it digitally.

How to download voter IDs in PDF format?

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is to log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Now, click on the option of download E-EPIC.

Step 3: The download process began from 11.14 am onwards from Monday.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma