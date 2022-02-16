New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Wednesday informed that an unknown person tried to enter National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's residence in a car. However, the security forces stopped him at the entrance and detained him. Further investigations are underway.

According to the Delhi Police's primary investigation into the incident, the trespasser seems to be mentally disturbed and was driving a rented car through which he tried to enter NSA Doval's residence. It was learnt that the detained man hails from Bengaluru.

During the interrogation, the detained man, as reported by news agency ANI, said that a chip was implanted in his brain and he is being controlled by remote control. However, the police dismissed the claims and is interrogating the man further

more details awaited.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan