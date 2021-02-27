National Science Day 2021: As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some famous CV Raman's quotes that you can share with your friends and family.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Science has become an essential part of our life. Everything that surrounds us has something of it. We all have become so used to it that we cannot even imagine our life without science. And to celebrate this subject, we observe National Science Day every year on February 28. It was on this day prominent physicist CV Raman invented the 'Raman Effect' in 1928. He was also awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930 for the great discovery.

Now, as the day is around the corner, we have brought you some famous CV Raman's quotes that you can share with your friends and family. Also, we have some amazing wishes and messages that you can either send to your friends and family or can share on your WhatsApp and Facebook status to mark this day.

National Science Day 2021 Quotes

I strongly believe that fundamental science cannot be driven by instructional, industrial, governmental or military pressures. This was the reason why I decided, as far as possible, not to accept money from the government. – C. V. Raman

The whole edifice of modern physics is built up on the fundamental hypothesis of the atomic or molecular constitution of matter. – C. V. Raman

Towards the end of February 1928, I took the decision of using brilliant monochromatic illumination obtained by the aid of the commercially available mercury arcs sealed in quartz tubes. – C. V. Raman

It was my great good fortune, while I was still a student at college, to have possessed a copy of an English translation of his great work ‘The Sensations of Tone.’ As is well known, this was one of Helmholtz’s masterpieces. – C. V. Raman

In the history of science, we often find that the study of some natural phenomenon has been the starting point in the development of a new branch of knowledge. – C. V. Raman

I would like to tell the young men and women before me not to lose hope and courage. Success can only come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you. – C. V. Raman

The fundamental importance of the subject of molecular diffraction came first to be recognized through the theoretical work of the late Lord Rayleigh on the blue light of the sky, which he showed to be the result of the scattering of sunlight by the gases of the atmosphere. – C. V. Raman

I feel it is unnatural and immoral to try to teach science to children in a foreign language They will know facts, but they will miss the spirit. – C. V. Raman

It is generally believed that it is the students who derive benefit by working under the guidance of a professor. In reality, the professor benefits equally by his association with gifted students working under him. – C. V. Raman

It seemed, indeed, that the study of light-scattering might carry one into the deepest problems of physics and chemistry, and it was this belief which led to the subject becoming the main theme of our activities at Calcutta from that time onwards. – C. V. Raman

The essence of science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment. When I got my Nobel Prize, I had spent hardly 200 rupees on my equipment. – C. V. Raman

Science and everyday life cannot and should not be separated – Rosalind Franklin

Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less – Marie Curie

The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it – Neil deGrasse Tyson

The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom ? Isaac Asimov

Science is not only a disciple of reason but also one of romance and passion – Stephen Hawking

Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality – Carl Sagan

National Science Day 2021 Wishes

Most people say that it is the intellect which makes a great scientist. They are wrong: it is the character. Happy National Science Day!

Men love to wonder, and that is the seed of science. Happy National Science Day 2021!

Everything is theoretically impossible, until it is done. Happy National Science Day!

Science is not only a disciple of reason but, also, one of romance and passion. Happy National Science Day!

People think of the inventor as a screwball, but no one ever asks the inventor what he thinks of other people. Happy National Science Day 2021!

The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it. Happy National Science Day 2021!

Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe. Happy National Science Day!

Science is a great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition. Happy National Science Day!

Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind. Happy National Science Day!

More than intellect, a successful scientist needs a character because that is what defines his achievements. Warm wishes on National Science Day to everyone.

For those who love science know that sky is the limit when it comes to learning new things in science. Wishing a very Happy National Science Day.

National Science Day 2021 Messages

National Science Day is all about celebrating the goodness science has brought into our lives. Warm wishes on the occasion of National Science Day to everyone.

The occasion of National Science Day reminds us all the way science has contributed towards our life. Wishing a very Happy National Science Day to all.

Science is that tool that has given us the power to change this world and therefore, we must use it wisely. Warm wishes on National Science Day to everyone.

Let us celebrate the occasion of National Science Day by promising that we will never get satisfied with what we know and we will keep exploring more. Happy National Science Day.

On the occasion of National Science Day, let us come together and celebrate this day with great enthusiasm because science is the way to live life. Warm wishes on this day.

The Science of today is the technology of tomorrow. Happy National Science Day 2021!

If you try and take a cat apart to see how it works, the first thing you have on your hands is a non-working cat. Happy National Science Day!

Science never solves a problem without creating ten more. Happy National Science Day!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv