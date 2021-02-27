National Science Day 2021: The objective of this day is to motivate the students to try their hands in the field of science, read on to know more about this day:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: February 28 holds a special place in history, as on this day, India's prominent scientist CV Raman invented the 'Raman Effect,' and he won the Nobel prize for it. Since then, every year, this day is observed to mark the great discovery of CV Raman. This day is also celebrated as National Science Day.

To mark the anniversary of India's greatest discovery- 'Raman effect', the government of India felicitates scientists whose contribution played an eminent role in the field of science.

What is Raman Effect?

The Raman effect is also known as Raman scattering. In this, the wavelength of the light scatters when the light is deflected on a particular object. The Raman effect was discovered in the 19th century and was named after the great scientist CV Raman. The prominent scientist was also awarded the Nobel prize for his discovery in the year 1930.

What is the theme of National Science Day 2021?

This year, the theme for National Science Day 2021 is "Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills, and Work"

What is the objective of National Science Day?

The objective of this day is to motivate the students to try their hands in the field of science.

Who was CV Raman?

Dr. CV Raman was a renowned scientist and he was born on November 7, 1888, in Tamil Nadu. He did his bachelors' and masters' in Physics from the Presidency College in Madras. He also got a government job, but even after that, he participated in many science competitions. Later, he got a scholarship from the government of India for his role in the field of science.

After this, he did many discoveries, from the harmonic nature of the tabla and mridangam to the optical behavior of many pigmented materials. He was also awarded the highest civilian award in 1954.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma