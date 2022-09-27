NIA Crackdown On PFI Continues; Raids Underway In 6 States, Over 200 Detained

IN ITS crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided multiple locations across seven states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra among others. Over 200 people have been detained today also from these states where raids are still underway.

The states where NIA along with other central agencies and state police is conducting raids are Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. On September 22, more than 105 PFI members were arrested by the NIA and the ED, while some 200 others were detained.

Delhi:

The joint raids by a Central agency and Delhi Police are underway at places related to PFI in different parts of the national capital including Nizamuddin, and Shaheen Bagh area. According to Delhi police, 30 people have been arrested so far. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to hold a meeting related to the raids against PFI in the national capital shortly.

Maharashtra:

Raids by ATS and local police are underway on people associated with PFI in many parts of the state. Around 40 people linked to PFI have been detained from Aurangabad, Solapur, Amravati, Pune, Thane and Mumbai so far. This entire operation has been carried out by the state's local police with inputs from a Central Agency. All inquiries are underway.

Karnataka:

In state-wide raids conducted in Karnataka also, more than 75 PFI workers of its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and leaders were taken into preventive custody, informed a police official. The places where the raids were conducted are Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Raichur, Hassan, Bellary, Bagalkot, Koppal and other districts in the state.

Madhya Pradesh:

The raids were conducted in Madhya Pradesh also. The Police have caught 21 people (associated with PFI) from 8 districts. Links about them were found after the people who were arrested last week were interrogated.

Uttar Pradesh:

The state's ATS and the UP Special Task Force took more than a dozen PFI leaders into custody in raids across Uttar Pradesh state, informed police sources.

Assam:

The raid operation against PFI continues in many parts of the state. As many as 25 PFI leaders/members arrested so far in districts including Kamrup Rural (5), Goalpara (10), Karimganj (1), Udalguri (1), Darrang (1), Dhubri (3), Barpeta (2), Baksa (2).

NIA and ED started raids against the PFI on September 22, today is the continuation of the crackdown. The Central agency had arrested over 106 members of the PFI during its largest-ever raids spread across 15 states. Searches were conducted at multiple locations in the largest ever investigation process till date.

Several incriminating documents, more than 100 mobile phones, laptops and other materials have been seized by the raiding teams then.

The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006 after merging three Muslim organizations floated after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 - the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of Tamil Nadu. After the demolition of the Babri mosque, many fringe outfits surfaced in south India and PFI was formed after merging some of them.