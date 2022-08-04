National Herald Case: Not Afraid Of PM Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi As ED Seals Young Indian Office

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is "not afraid" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will not be "intimidated" by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a day after the central probe agency sealed the office of Young Indian in New Delhi in connection with the National Herald case.

"We will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi," Rahul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "They may do whatever they want. It does not matter."

"I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my work whatever they may do," Rahul said in what was his first response after the ED action on Young Indian office.

#WATCH | Delhi: "I am not at all scared of Modi. They can put up more barricades. Truth can't be barricaded..," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after reaching the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/dsJBCQKQ2C — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

When asked about deployment of additional forces outside Sonia Gandhi's at 10 Janpath and outside Congress' headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, Rahul said the grand old party will continue its protest as he stressed that "truth cannot be barricaded".

"But we will not be silenced," PTI quoted the Lok Sabha MP as saying. "What Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing in this country and against democracy, we will stand against it whatever they may do. It does not matter."

The ED action on Young Indian office came days after it questioned Rahul and his mother Sonia in connection the probe. However, Congress leaders were quick to question the probe agency's action, describing it as an "undeclared emergency".

"The Congress is under siege. Delhi police has surrounded our HQs, and homes of INC President and ex-President. This is the worst form of vendetta politics. We will not submit! We will not be silenced! We will continue to raise our voice against injustices and failures of Modi Sarkar!" party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

His colleague Ajay Maken said the Congress will continue its protest, which is scheduled to be held on August 5.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Singhvi said: "Today you have created a siege mentality, a climate of fear. The entire country watches as investigative agencies are deployed mindlessly against the leadership of India’s oldest political party. You are treating this institution, this party, these leaders as terrorists. Is it not the worst form of petty politics and on the contrary you blame us."