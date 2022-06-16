New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning till Monday in the money laundering probe linked to the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, had requested the ED to allow him to join the investigation on June 20 and cited his mother Sonia Gandhi's health, who is being treated at a hospital in Delhi after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

For the last three days, Rahul Gandhi was grilled for about 30 hours in total by a three-member ED team where he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On Wednesday, the Congress leader's questioning ended at around 10 p.m. but he left the ED headquarters at around 11:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency ANI stated that Rahul Gandhi will stay in the hospital tonight with Sonia Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi has decided to stay in hospital tonight to look after his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi," ANI quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, the party president's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was staying with her at the hospital as her attendant to look after her,as Rahul was facing the interrogation from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the last three days in connection with the National Herald case.

Gandhi appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day on Wednesday for questioning, when he left the ED office at 9 PM. The party, however, alleged that there was nothing in the case and it is a political vendetta.

Regarding his questioning by ED on Monday, as per official sources, the Congress leader, a Z+ category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force after the Union government withdrew the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group cover in 2019, was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned in detail about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper, said sources.

Investigators in the ED, sources said, had also asked Rahul Gandhi to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan