National Herald Case: Congress MPs To Meet Today As ED Seals Young Indian Office | 10 Points

The Congress has called a high-level meeting of all its MPs on Thursday to discuss its strategy after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the office of the Young Indian in Delhi's Herald House in connection with its probe in the National Herald case. The meeting will also be attended by the party's former president Rahul Gandhi, who has returned to Delhi from Karnataka.

HERE ARE 10 POINTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BIG STORY:

1. The ED on Wednesday temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI) in the Congress-owned National Herald office over its probe in a money laundering case.

2. Besides, additional forces have also been deployed outside the residence Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath and outside the party's headquarters at 24 Akbar Road.

3. The party has slammed the deployment of additional forces and alleged that it is "under siege". Terming the ED action an "undeclared emergency", Congress has said it will not be intimidated by "petty politics".

4. "Delhi Police blocking the road leading to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

5. Congress has also claimed that the Delhi Police has rejected its plan to hold a protest on August 5. On July 30, Congress announced it would hold a nationwide protest on August 5 over inflation and and unemployment.

6. "Today we received a letter from DCP that we can't protest on August 5 and AICC was turned into a Police cantonment. The government may suppress us as much as they want but we'll protest against inflation, unemployment, GST on edible items and go ahead with our schedule even if jailed," ANI quoted Ajay Maken as saying.

7. The ED is probing the alleged financial irregularities between the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), which runs the National Herald newspaper, and Young Indian.

8. The Young India took over the AJL and its 800 crore in assets. As per the Income Tax (IT) Department, these should be considered as assets of the Gandhis, who are shareholders of Young Indian.

9. In this connection, the ED has questioned both Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul over the last few days. Earlier this week, it also conducted raids at 12 locations in Delhi.

10. However, Congress has claimed that Young Indian is a non-profit. But the ED says that Young Indian has not done any charitable work.