Sonia Gandhi To Appear Before ED In National Herald-AJL Case; Congress Plans Massive Protests

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday at around 11 am in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald and the Associated Journals Limited (AJL). This will be the first time when Sonia, 75, will appear before the agency in connection with the case.

Earlier, the central probe agency had questioned her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi multiple times and recorded his statement in the National Herald-AJL case. Like Rahul, Sonia was also summoned by the ED in June. However, she could not appear before it after testing positive for the novel COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, the ED pertains to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had approached the court alleging that the assets of AJL, which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL), in which Sonia Gandhi and her son owned 38 per cent shares each.

CONGRESS PLANS MASSIVE PROTESTS

As Sonia appears before the ED, Congress has planned multiple protests, calling the central agency's action against its top leaders "political vendetta". It should be noted that Congress had held multiple protests when Rahul appeared before the ED.

"The entire Congress family is standing firmly with its President Sonia Gandhi and tomorrow a protest against the dictatorial rule of BJP will be lodged in the whole country," Congress said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the entire party will demonstrate across the country in "a most telling manner" against what he described as political vendetta.

"Tomorrow as the political vendetta unleashed by the Modi-Shah duo against our top leadership continues, the entire Congress party across the country will demonstrate its collective solidarity with Smt. Sonia Gandhi in a most telling manner," Ramesh twitted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the Modi government was misusing probe agencies for political purposes and had "created a tradition of targeting our top leadership".

"We will oppose at all levels, inside and outside Parliament against this kind of 'vendetta politics' unleashed by the Modi-Shah duo. Protests against this kind of d*rty politics will be done all over the country," said Khera.

