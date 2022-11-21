National Gynecologist Of The Year: Dr Sadhana Kala Awarded At ET Event For Her Contribution To Gynecology

Dr (Prof) Sadhana Kala was awarded the 'National Gynecologist of the Year' at the Healthcare Leaders Summit and Awards, held by The Economic Times. The prestigious award was conferred upon Dr Kala for her contribution to the field of gynecology, which involves management of female reproductive organs and diseases related to them.

Dr Kala received the award in presence of Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS Science & Tech, PMO, who was the Guest of Honour.

"A doctor treats not only with medicines but also with words. But today's doctor has no time to listen to us. He uses algorithms and diagnostic tools to diagnose; and evidence-based medicine and protocols to treat. He has no time to know the patient as a human.

"A patient has fears and other sentiments that can be assuaged more by doctor's words than by medicines. Every patient has the right to hope, despite long odds, and it takes more than science to make hope real. It is doctor's duty to help nurture that hope," said Dr Kala.

Previously, she was awarded the titles of ‘Icon Endoscopic Surgeon of North India’ and ‘National Icon Endoscopic Surgeon' of India’. She was rated as 'India’s Best Gynecologist' by Google. She has also been awarded CL Jhaveri and P N Behl Awards by the Indian Medical Association for professional excellence.

Youngest-ever professor of a medical college, Dr Kala also became the only-ever gynecologist Hon Consultant to the Army, Navy, and Air Force. She was also recommended for Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour.

Dr Kala was chosen for the National Gynecologist of the Year by an 18-member jury. The jury consisted of three IAS officers of secretary to Government of India rank, one advisor to the United Nations Geneva, one vice chancellor of a university, one editor of The Economic Times, and twelve President/CEO/Director of pre-eminent healthcare and other entities such as HCL Technologies, National Accreditation Board (NABH), Medicine Sans Frontiers (MSF), Care India.