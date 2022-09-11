National Flags Fly At Half-Mast As India Mourns Queen Elizabeth's Demise

Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland breathed her last in Scotland.

By Ashita Singh
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 10:11 AM IST
Minute Read
To Mark respect for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's demise, India observed one-day state mourning in the nation as the national flags at all government buildings including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at half-mast on Sunday.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," reads a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

People in India also paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II who became the UK's longest-serving monarch in 2015, when she surpassed the record of Queen Victoria, who had ruled from 1837 to 1901. Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life".

The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.

A period of royal mourning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, the date of which will be confirmed by the Royal Family in due course.

Royal mourning will be observed by members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties, the Royal Family said in a statement.

(With ANI Inputs)

Related Reads
