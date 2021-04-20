National Civil Service Day: The Civil Service Officers are felicitated with Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration. This award is given in three categories, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Every year, April 21 is observed as National Civil Service Day. The civil service is known as the spine of the administration of the country. The civil service in India includes Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the central Group A and Group B services in the country.

When was the first National Civil Service Day observed?

The first National Civil Service Day was observed on April 21, 1947. This day was inaugurated by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, who was the Home Member of Parliament. He gave a strong and powerful speech and in his address, he referred to the civil servants as the steel frame of India. He gave the speech at the All India Administrative Service Training School at Metcalfe House, Delhi.

Earlier, in British rule, the name of civil services was Indian Civil Services which was later changed to All India Services and it was fully controlled by India.

What is the objective of the National Civil Service Day celebration?

This day is observed to appreciate and motive the civil service officers.

On this day, the government also honour them by felicitating their efforts and by giving awards to them.

The Prime Minister of India also award the civil service officers on this day and they are felicitated for providing services in the field of public administration.

What are the types of award that are given on this day?

The Civil Service Officers are felicitated with Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration. This award is given in three categories:

1. The category 1 award comprises eight northeastern states and the three hill states namely Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

2. Category 2 comprises seven union territories.

3. In the third category, the other states of India are included.

In the award, a medal, scroll and an amount of Rs 1 lakh is provided to the Civil Service Officer.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma