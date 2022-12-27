Nasal Vaccines To Cost Rs 325 In Govt Hospitals, Rs 800 In Private; Slots Can Be Booked On CoWin Portal

Bharat Biotech said that this is the world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine to receive approval for the primary 2- dose schedule (Image Credit: ANI.

Bharat Biotech has announced that slots can now be booked on CoWin's portal for the nasal vaccine which will cost Rs 800 plus taxes at private hospitals. The nasal vaccine iNCOVACC will be introduced in the fourth week of January 2023.

iNCOVACC vaccine will be available at Rs 325 per dose for large procurement by the centre and state government. This vaccine will be rolled out as a booster shot for those above 18 years of age.

Bharat Biotech said in a statement that this is the world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine to receive approval for the primary 2- dose schedule and also as a heterologous booster dose.

According to Bharat Biotech, Phase-III trials and heterologous trials were carried out in 14 and 9 sites nationwide, respectively.

The pharma company said that participants in the trials showed significant antibody levels in their saliva after receiving the vaccination.

It also added that Mucosal IgA antibodies in the upper respiratory tract may provide benefits in reducing infections and transmission of the infection.

The nasal vaccine, BBV154, had been granted approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for limited usage as a heterologous booster dosage for people above the age of 18 in an emergency case.

“Intranasal vaccine is another example of India’s research and development prowess in the vaccine development arena. Secondly, it is easy to administer and builds up immune barriers in the respiratory tract through which respiratory viruses enter the body.

“The intranasal vaccine is now approved and recommended as one of the options for precaution dose,” PTI quoted the chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora as saying.