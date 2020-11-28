Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune.

New Delhi | Jagran English News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the country's top vaccine production plants to review the development of the coronavirus vaccine it's manufacturing. As part of his three-city vaccine tour, the prime minister first visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad where the prime minister learnt about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila.

"Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey," PM Modi tweeted.

The company has already completed the first phase of the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate -- ZyCoV-D -- and started the second phase trials in August.

His second stop was at the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, which is developing India's first coronavirus vaccine candidate - Covaxin. Bharat Biotech is also conducting clinical trials of its vaccine candidate and good news is around the corner.

"The prime minister's visit serves as a great inspiration to our team, and further reinforces our commitment towards scientific discovery, solving public health issues, and the nation's fight against COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

From there, the prime minister proceeded to the Serum Institute of India or SII's Bio-Pharma Park in Pune. The SII has partnered with AstraZeneca and UK's Oxford University to manufacture one billion doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Earlier this month, the Oxford University-Astra Zenenca Covid-19 vaccine had proved 70 per cent effective, according to a large scale trial. Also, the protection against the virus can be increased up to 90 per cent by perfecting the dose.

Earlier this week, PM Modi laid out a vaccine distribution plan before states during his Covid-19 review meeting. As per the plan, health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by police personnel and high-risk group people.

