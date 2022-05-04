New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the French capital Paris on Wednesday recieved a grand welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris. Modi, who arrived in Paris on the final leg of his three-nation visit will hold extensive talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss issues of bilateral and mutual interests with "one of India's strongest partners."

The two leaders are also expected to eat dinner and later discuss how to ensure the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and mitigate the global economic consequences of this conflict. Another focus area of the talks would be to unitedly deal with the challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda for the strategic partnership, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

"Landed in Paris. France is one of India's strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas,” Modi tweeted soon after his arrival in France's capital.

Modi's visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia. It also comes a day after Macron spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday attended the second India-Nordic summit that primarily focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy and the evolving global security scenario.

Earlier, in a statement, PM Modi said, "I will stopover in Paris to meet my friend, President Macron. President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries."

PM Modi further stated, "This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership." He said that both the leaders will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation.

"It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other," he added.

India and France, which are strategic partners since 1998, have a multifaceted partnership across the spectrum in defence, civil nuclear, economy, space and maritime security, clean energy and environment, counter-terrorism, and people-to-people ties. India and France are founding members of the International Solar Alliance announced by Prime Minister Modi at UN Climate Change COP21 in November 2015.

