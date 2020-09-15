New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 on September 17 this year. On the occasion of PM Modi's 70th birthday, Surat civic body has joined hands with several associations and business groups to plant as many as 70,000 saplings across the city. Speaking about the initiative, Surat deputy mayor Nirav Shah said that the prime minister always urges his supporters to celebrate his birthday by doing something that will benefit the common people. Keeping this in mind, Shah said, they have decided to plant 70,000 saplings across Surat, a textile hub in Modi's home state Gujarat.

"The PM always urged everyone to celebrate his birthday by doing an activity which will be beneficial to the people. So this time we have come up with the idea to plant 70,000 saplings across the city which will increase the oxygen and will be beneficial for the future generation," the deputy mayor said.

“I expect city civic body would complete the plantation of 70,000 saplings by 16 September itself, post which, on 17 September more saplings will be planted which will be beneficial for the residents of the city,” Shah added.

Meanwhile, several other BJP-ruled states have also planed a week-long event on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday. According to news agency PTI, BJP leaders in the national capital have planned several works under "Sewa Saptah" to mark the occasion of PM Modi's birthday.

This campaign will be moderated by Delhi BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia to encourage people, who have recovered from coronavirus, for donating plasma. The blood donation camps, cleaning awareness, distribution of food and medical equipment among other activities will also be held as part of 'Sewa Saptah'.

On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh government will host Anna Utsav on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The government will distribute food grains on a highly subsidised rate to BPL beneficiaries. This event will be organized on September 16, 2020.

Posted By: Srishti Goel