Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: A political row erupted in West Bengal on Monday after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two ministers of the state -- Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, along with Trinamool Congress' Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting operation.

The CBI action came after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sanctioned prosecution against four TMC leaders. However, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at arrived at CBI's Nizam Palace office and challenged the central probe agency to arrest her.

Calling the CBI's action "illegal", Banerjee told the officials there is no rule that a minister can be arrested without the Speaker and state government's permission, adding that she will not leave the office until she is not arrested along with her ministers.

"CBI arrested 4 then ministers (Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovhan Chatterjee) of West Bengal government in case related to Narada sting operation. CBI had registered instant case on April 16, 2017, on orders of Calcutta High Court," news agency ANI quoted Chief Information Officer RC Joshi as saying.

TMC blames BJP for CBI action

The TMC, which raced back to power after winning 213 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in West Bengal, has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the CBI action. The TMC has claimed that the BJP is indulging itself in a vengeful act through the CBI.

"The BJP is still not able to accept defeat in the polls after having made an all-out attempt to win... This is a reprehensible act. When the state is fighting the Covid situation, they are trying to create disturbances in such a manner," party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What the case is all about?

In 2014, the Narada News portal had conducted a sting operation in which several TMC leaders and an IPS officer were seen accepting money from a fictitious company. However, the tape was released in 2016, months before the 2016 assembly polls in the state, creating a political row.

In 2019, the CBI arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, the superintendent of police of Burdwan district where the sting operation was conducted. He, however, was later released on bail.

"He is one of the key links in Narada tapes scandal," the CBI had then said.

The CBI later also shared its information with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It also questioned BJP's Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, who were a part of the TMC then.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma