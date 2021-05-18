Narada Sting Case: The four arrested leaders were taken from Nizam Palace, a building that houses the CBI office, to the prison amid tight security after medical tests.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee, who were arrested by the CBI in the Narada sting case, were admitted to a hospital here early on Tuesday after their health condition deteriorated in a correctional home. They were taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital as both the politicians complained of breathlessness.

The central agency had also apprehended two senior West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee in connection with the case, and all four were taken to Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata late on Monday night after the Kolkata High Court stayed the special CBI court's order granting bail to the four arrested TMC leaders.

"Chatterjee and Mitra complained of breathlessness at around 3 am, following which they were brought to the hospital. Both have been kept on oxygen support at the Woodburn Ward of the SSKM Hospital. They are stable now," the official of the medical facility said as quoted by PTI.

Mukherjee, who fell sick in the correctional home, was also brought to the hospital for a check-up early on Tuesday, he said. But the minister was taken back to the jail after completion of the health check-up as he "did not want to get admitted" to the medical facility, the official added.

According to a report by news agency PTI, ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former leader Sovan Chatterjee were taken from Nizam Palace, a building that houses the CBI office, to the prison amid tight security after medical tests.

"I have full faith in the judiciary. The BJP can employ anybody to harass me," Firhad Hakim, as quoted by PTI, said outside the Nizam Palace. Hakim, who also serves as the chairman of the board of administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, also said that he could not finish his job of helping the people of the city in the time of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee said that the Suvendhu Adhikari and Mukul Roy were not arrested despite being a part of the sting operation just because they are now BJP leaders. "Roy and Adhikari, who were also accused in the case, were not arrested. They were TMC leaders when the sting operation was conducted but now they are BJP MLAs. I am not a dacoit. I have not done anything wrong that the CBI could enter my bedroom to arrest me", Chatterjee said as quoted by PTI.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday night stayed a special CBI court's decision to grant bail to the four who were arrested and charge-sheeted by the agency in the Narada sting tape case. A division bench said it deemed it appropriate to stay the special court's order and direct that the "accused person shall be treated to be in judicial custody till further orders".

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who had rushed to the CBI office following the arrest, left its premises almost six hours later. Earlier, she had apparently asked agency sleuths to arrest her, too, when requested to leave the office. The fiery TMC boss waited outside a room on the 15th floor, where the four leaders were reportedly escorted to, after their arrest.

The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan