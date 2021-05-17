Narada Bribery Case: The four TMC leaders are currently being questioned at CBI's Nizam Palace office and are likely to get arrested by the central probe agency.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Days after the election commission declared the highly anticipated West Bengal Assembly poll results, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting operation.

The four TMC leaders are currently being questioned at CBI's Nizam Palace office and are likely to get arrested by the central probe agency. The CBI action came after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sanctioned prosecution against Hakim and other senior leaders of the TMC.

"I was arrested by CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation case. I was arrested without any prior notice. I will challenge my arrest in court," claimed Hakim, the state's Transport and Housing Minister.

Soon after the CBI held Hakim and Mukherjee, TMC supreme and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also arrived at the Nizam Palace office. Apart from Banerjee, TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Santanu Sen also arrived at the CBI office.

Banerjee has called the detention of the TMC leaders "illegal" and warned that she will not leave the CBI office if she is not arrested along with her ministers.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh has claimed that the CBI is acting onbehalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has lost the assembly elections in West Bengal, and trying to seek a revenge.

"The BJP is still not able to accept defeat in the polls after having made an all-out attempt to win... This is a reprehensible act. When the state is fighting the Covid situation, they are trying to create disturbances in such a manner," Ghosh, quoted by news agency PTI, said.

In the sting operation, which was claimed to have been carried out in 2014, some persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and an IPS officer are seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

However, the sting video footages were uploaded in the Narada News portal before the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016, creating a furore in the state politics.

The only person arrested in the case is IPS officer S M H Mirza who was later released on bail. Mirza was the superintendent of police of Burdwan district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel, CEO of the news portal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma