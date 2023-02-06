'Name Mumbai's Coastal Road After Her': Lata Mangeshkar Family's Request To Govt

LATE Veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar's family members on Monday, February 6 on the occasion of her first death anniversary requested the Maharashtra government to name Mumbai's coastal road, a major project underway to decongest traffic in the city, after her.

Her family was present at the ground-breaking ceremony to build a memorial of the late singer at Haji Ali in Mumbai today. During the ceremony, the singer's nephew Adinath Mangeshkar said, "(Mangal Prabhat) Lodha ji (Maharashtra tourism minister) met Usha ji (younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar) to discuss the memorial. It was also learnt that there was no formal request to name the coastal road."

"So, it was requested to name the coastal road after Didi (Lata Mangeshkar). This is a humble request and the government should think about it," he said.

The proposed 40-feet tall memorial, to be named 'Swarancha Kalpvriksha' (Melodious Tree) will be constructed through Tourism Minister M.P. Lodha from his MLA funds with a contribution from the BMC and is expected to be completed in the next six months.

Usha Mangeshkar added that this is the first time such a mega-project is taken up in Mumbai, coming up just beside the Mangeshkars' ancestral home and hence the family is desirous that it should be named after Lata Didi.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Lodha, the entire Mangeshkar clan of Usha, Asha, Meena, Hridaynath, Adinath and others, Bollywood personalities like Shivaji Satam, Sudesh Bhosale, Nitin Mukesh and more.

Meanwhile on the veteran singer's first death anniversary, in Madhya Pradesh, her fans rued the lack of movement in plans to build a memorial and upkeep of sites associated with her in her birthplace Indore.

Mangeshkar was born in Sikh Mohalla Galli in Indore on September 28, 1929, and the state government, after her death in Mumbai last year, had promised several initiatives to pay tribute to one of the most feted artistes of the past 100 years. However, there is a delay in executing projects that would keep alive the memories associated with her, said a fan of the late singer.