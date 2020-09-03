In the video shared on Defence Minister's Twitter handle, Singh can be seen folding his hands with the traditional Indian gesture.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who reached Russia for the crucial Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet on September 2, opted for traditional Namaste over handshake while greeting Russian officials. In the video shared on Defence Minister's Twitter handle, Singh can be seen folding his hands with the traditional Indian gesture. An officer even offers him a handshake but quickly pulls it back and folds his hands the same way as Singh. Singh was received by Major General Bukhteev Yury Nikolaevich at the airport. The defence minister can be seen folding his hands and greeting him with a Namaste.

"Здравствуйте Russia! Reached Moscow this evening. Looking forward to my bilateral meeting with the Russian Counterpart General Sergey Shoygu tomorrow," Defence Minister tweeted.

The traditional gesture by the defence minister is winning him praises on Social media. Many Twitter users noted this gesture has become more important in the times we are living in. “The ‘Namaste’ salutation will reach every corner of the world one day,” wrote a Twitter user.

"Sir showing the example of maintaining social distancing good to see many will be inspired. "wrote another.

Sir showing the example of maintaining social distancing good to see many will be inspired_ — Rishabh Sharma 6 days to AK sir Bdy (@Rksrocking) September 2, 2020

Wow _ Namste the Indian style has rocked the world _ so proud _ — Vandy_Being Indian __ (@im_vandy) September 3, 2020

Great, following Indian tradition — Kanak Krishna (@Kanakdebnath7) September 2, 2020

The defence minister is on a three-day visit to Russia. He was received by Ambassador (D. B. Venkatesh Varma) and Major General Bukhteev Yury Nikolaevich at the airport. He will be attending Joint Meeting of Defence Ministers of SCO, CIS and CSTO member states.

