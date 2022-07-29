Nainital In Danger As Landslide Threats Loom Large Over City Of Lakes

The city of Lakes -- Nanital has always been a tourist spot. The place has its own beauty with lakes and mountains. Every year, lakhs of tourist leave the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan cities and comes to the place to spend some calm and quality time. However, in recent years, the place has seen several landslides which have now become a cause of concern.

Most of the roads in the district are in bad shape. There is a severe risk that the district will face more massive landslides in the future. Mining and arbitrary construction in the low-lying area from Raj Bhavan's hill to Nihalnala has created conditions of roads extremely substandard that if necessary actions are not taken soon, the entire city can come massive danger.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Dainik Jagran, sensitive hills including Ballianala, China Peak, Tiffin top, and Naina Peak are witnessing wide cracks. This situation can turn into a nightmare for people living in the town. A similar incident took place in 1880 when 151 people including 43 Britishers had to lose their lives as a large portion of the Alma hills was submerged in the lake.

Now and then, we get to hear that Nanital gets converted into a horror place in Monsoon due to landslides causing the deaths of many people. The entire Uttarakhand is witnessing massive rainfall these days. Due to the continuous rain in Nanital, a massive landslide near the pines on the Nainital-Bhowali road occurred on Friday (July 29).

Nainital's load capacity is on the verge

According to Prof BS Kotlia, a geologist at Kumaun University said that even the authorities have accepted the harsh reality that the city is almost out of the load capacity and no construction should take place. Despite that, new constructions are taking place every other day.

The beauty of Nanital -- The Nanital lake is surrounded by hills on three of its side. In this situation, often landslides can cause massive danger for the people living in the city.

In the future risk of a major landslide hovers on Nanital, and it can wreak havoc for thousands of people living in the town. Not only that, but it can also destroy the entire beauty of the place. In order to keep the place safe, authorities should step in and stop the excessive construction work so that the entire town does not come down crumbling.