New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary and intelligence establishments, a day after four heavily armed suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in Jammu's Nagrota.

According to news agency ANI, the intelligence sources have found out that the terrorists are planning a massive attack in the country on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

An encounter between the terrorists and security forces broke out on Thursday morning near the Ban toll plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. The encounter laster for three long hours and the security forces eliminated four suspected JeM terrorists, who were travelling to Srinagar by hiding in a truck. "These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," the officials said.

The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted at 5 am on Thursday during a routine check. During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours.

The Jammu police also recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material, including 11 AK rifles, three pistols, 24 magazines, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades. Apart from these, medicines, explosive material, a bundle of wires, electronic circuits and bags in huge quantities were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone said that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is unprecedented. "It's possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating," he said.

He also said that it was possible terrorists were planning a "big attack" and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory. The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.

