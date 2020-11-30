Nagpur Police shared the video of the incident which was caught in the CCTV. The video shows the traffic police official being dragged on the bonnet in broad daylight.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An on-duty traffic personnel in Nagpur was dragged on the bonnet of a car he tried to stop for breaking traffic norms. The accused driver has been arrested.

Nagpur Police shared the video of the incident which was caught in the CCTV. The video shows the traffic police official being dragged on the bonnet in broad daylight.

#WATCH | Nagpur: An on-duty Traffic Police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Sakkardara area after he attempted to stop the vehicle, yesterday. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. #Maharashtra



The incident happened in Sakkardara area when the traffic police official tried to stop the car after the driver violated traffic rules, according to the police.

While the official is being dragged on the bonnet, the driver even hits a couple on a two-wheeler while trying to run away.

"Traffic constable Amol Chidamwar was on duty at the square and managing the traffic. Around 5 pm, he saw a car with tinted glass on the windshield. He signalled the car to stop. However, instead of stopping, the driver increased the speed in a bid to escape," the police said.

"The constable tried to stop the car by standing in the middle of the road. However, as the vehicle was speeding, the policeman jumped on the car bonnet and clung on to it," the police added.

The accused driver, who is believed to be a notorious criminal, finally stopped the car near a college where he was caught by locals who beat him up.

He was later arrested by the police and a case under Sections 353, 307 of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against him.

