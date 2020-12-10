Ghosh and his wife took advantage of Mukta Bobde's age and frail health and kept her in dark about the transactions and didn't deposit the entire rent to her. Not just this, they also used to forged receipts for the bookings.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre piece of news, a family business manager of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde duped his mother, Mukta Bobde, of Rs 2.50 crore. The shocking development came to light when Nagpur Police arrested one of two persons involved in the crime on Wednesday from the Sitabuldi area of the city.

"Tapas Ghosh had been working as the manager of the victim's Seasons Lawns for the last 13 years. The accused used to look after the bookings and financial matters of the lawn," Sahu said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Notably, Mukta Bobde, mother of CJI, is the owner of Seasons Lawn, which is rented for outdoor celebrations such as wedding and other functions. She appointed, the accused, Tapas Ghosh, 13 years ago as a caretaker for the lawns in the city's Civil Lines area, near Bobde's residence and he was paid salary and commission on bookings.

As per reports, Ghosh and his wife took advantage of Mukta Bobde's age and frail health and kept her in dark about the transactions and didn't deposit the entire rent to her. Not just this, they also used to forged receipts for the bookings.

The incident came to light when several bookings were cancelled because of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus. When the customers didn't get the refund from Ghosh, they reported to Mukta Bobde who then immediately took action and launched an internal enquiry.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused did not deposit her entire revenue generated from renting the lawn from past two and a half years and siphoned around Rs 2.50 crore or more.

“Ghosh had also pocketed lakhs of rupees spent on installing solar plant on the premises. For this purpose, Ghosh had taken money from Bobde but did not pay the amount to the firm which carried out the work. Similarly, he also duped Bobdes by not paying thousands of rupees spent for some fabrication works inside the lawn, though he had claimed the same from the owner,” a senior police officer said.

Not just this, Ghosh also submitted fake medical reports of Mukta Bobde to the bank to accept her thumb impression instead of signature for transactions.

After filing a complaint against Ghosh on 29th August, police arrested him in the wee hours of Wednesday and have charged him under Sections 409, 420,467,468,470 and 471.

