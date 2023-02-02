Nagpur MLC Election 2023: BJP-Backed Nominee Loses In Devendra Fadnavis' Home Turf, MVA Secures Seat

MONTHS after the Shiv Sena dissident Eknath Shinde displaced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year, the candidate for Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition on Thursday defeated the party's contender in the election to a council seat in Nagpur.

The victory for the Thackeray faction can be more significant as it is the home district of the state deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and also the Union Minister and BJP leader, Nitin Gadkari. Besides, it is the headquarters of the party's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The election to the upper house of the state legislature was mainly between the Shinde faction and candidates backed by the MVA, which comprises Thackeray's Shiv Sena camp (NCP) and Sharad Pawar.

Contestant Sudhakar Adbale, who is backed by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), defeated his closest rival Nagorao Ganar, who is a BJP-supported independent, and the sitting MLC from the seat.

The polling for the biennial elections to all five seats in the upper house of the parliament was held on January 30, and the counting took place on Thursday.

The six year term of five council members—three from teacher and two from graduate constituencies—is expiring on February 7, and the election took place to fill up the upcoming vacancies. The electoral college for the polls was composed of teachers and graduate students who fulfilled the criteria.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Konkan teachers constituency at 91.02 percent, and the lowest polling percent of 49.82 percent was recorded in Nashik division.

In Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Konkan divisions, a voting percentage of 86 per cent, 86.23 per cent and 91.02 per cent voting was recorded, respectively.