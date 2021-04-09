At least three people died in a fire that broke out in a COVID-19 hospital of Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday night.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least four people died and few others suffered injuries in a fire that broke out at a COVID-19 hospital of Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday night.

"27 patients at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals. We can't comment on their health condition now. The hospital has been evacuated," news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.

The incident occurred at 8.10 pm at the hospital located in Wadi area of the city, he said.

"The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further," Nagpur Municipal Corporation's (NMC) chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said, adding that it is a non-COVID hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to families of those deceased. "Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," he tweeted.

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Pained to know about the hospital fire incident at Wadi in Nagpur. Spoke to Nagpur Collector and he told that all the assistance is being provided. Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured."

Several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital, Uchke said.

"There were 10 patients on the second floor when the fire erupted. While six patients came out on their own, four others were rescued by the fire brigade personnel," he said.

Nine coronavirus patients had died in a blaze that broke out at Sunrise Hospital – a Covid-19 facility – in Mumbai’s Bhandup last month.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta