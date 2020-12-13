On Saturday, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain lauded the Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan -- which is India's first Ayurvedic hospital -- for successfully treating over 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: While the whole world is desperately trying to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Ayurveda has emerged as an unlikely saviour for COVID-19 patients in Delhi. Despite some health experts raising concerns, the Ayurveda practice has helped over 2,000 patients in the national capital to recover from the deadly infection.

Jain, who himself had tested COVID-19 positive earlier this year, said that the hospital successfully treated coronavirus patients from an age of one month to 106 years.

"Congratulations to Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan for successfully catering to 2000 covid patients with pure Ayurvedic treatment. It is the 1st Indian Ayurvedic hospital which has treated covid patients from ages 1month-106years. I applaud the team and staff," he tweeted.

How the patients were treated at the hospital?

Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan is one of the three hospitals designated as Covid Health Centre in Delhi. The hospital reportedly used a concoction, which is known as Nagaradhi Kwath, to cure coronavirus patients. The concoction contains Haldi, milk, Amla Churan and some other herbs.

Apart from the concoction, yoga and pranayama were must for COVID-19 patients at the hospital. Some patients were also given Chyawanprash to boost their immunity.

"We are not saying that these herbs cure Covid-19, but it helps in relieving the symptoms," Hindustan Times quoted director principal of the hospital professor Vidula Gujjarwar as saying.

Health Ministry's post-COVID management protocol

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also included Ayurveda tips in its post-COVID management protocol. The Ministry of AYUSH had also issued some similar self-care guidelines as preventive health measures for boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

It had said that these measures are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.

"In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, entire mankind across the globe is suffering. Enhancing the body's natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health," it had said.

"We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times," it added.

