Nagaland Polls 2023: AAP Dismisses Alliance Talks, To Contest Alone In ‘As Many Seats As Possible’

AAP will contest in as many seats as possible in the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls. (Image: ANI)

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest in as many seats as possible in the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held on February 27, its Northeast In-Charge Rajesh Sharma said. The AAP on Wednesday appointed Asu Keyho as the state president of the poll-bound state of Nagaland.

“We will contest in as many seats as possible… and there will be no pre-poll alliance. Time has come for the people of Nagaland to vote for good governance, honest politics and overall development of the state with the elimination of corruption," Sharma as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

Sharma also underlined the party's intention to mobilise the populace to bring about the necessary change in Nagaland. In addition, newly appointed state AAP unit president Keyho said people of the northeastern state want an AAP government, as "the Nagas in Delhi, whether studying or working, have witnessed what good governance and fulfilment of promises mean under the Arvind Kejriwal government there."

On January 18, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Nagaland along with Meghalaya and Tripura. According to ECI, the election in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held on February 27, while in Tripura, the election will take place on February 16.

The assembly elections in 60 member seats will take place in a single phase. The date of issue of gazette notification in Nagaland along with Meghalaya will be January 31 and the last date for filing nominations will be February 7. The date of scrutiny of nominations is February 8 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

As per Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the terms of the poll-bound states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are coming to an end on March 12, 15, and 22 respectively.

"There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states," describing the number of voters in the poll-bound states, Kumar said.