Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Polls 2023: EC Announces Notification For Candidates To File Nominations, Authorities Beef Up Security

THE ELECTION Commission of India, on Tuesday, issued a statutory notification allowing candidates in Nagaland and Meghalaya to file their nominations for the February 27 Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Candidates may file their nominations in both states latest by February 7 and their documents will be scrutinised the next day, ECI notification informed. After submitting their nominations, if any candidate wishes to withdraw from the electoral contest, they may do so latest by February 10. The Commission has also deployed adequate number of returning officers and assistant returning officers “unlike last previous election”, so that candidates and political parties are not inconvenienced, the notification said.

Most major political parties in Nagaland - including Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, and National Democratic Progressive Party - have not released their list of candidates. The selection of candidates is going on in Kohima as well as New Delhi.

However, the ruling National People’s Party, the Congress, and the Trinamool Congress have all announced their candidates in Meghalaya.

The administration along with the ECI has conducted sensitisation workshops in constituencies. They have involved political parties, workers, and eminent citizens to impress upon the people the negative effects of violence on the persons, families, society, and overall image of the state. They have also undertaken other efforts, in both of the Northeastern states, to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly and fairly without violence, according to the notification.

The Home Ministry accepted the request of the state authorities to provide large numbers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police orce, and Central Industrial Security Force have been deployed.

"Area domination flag marches by the CAPF have already started since early this month to ensure confidence building among the political workers for campaigning and among the citizens to cast their votes freely without any fear," officials said.

Action is being taken against miscreants, trouble mongers, and history sheeters in both of the states by the security forces.

(With agency inputs)