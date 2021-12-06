New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday defended the Indian Army over the Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed, saying the operation was launched by the troops following intel about the movement of the extremists at Oting in Mon district. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Shah said that the special forces troops tried to stop the van carrying the coal mine workers, but it tried to flee after which the soldiers opened fire.

Promising justice, Shah said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter, adding that it will submit a report in one month. He said that the situation in Nagaland is "tensed, but under control", adding that the Centre regretted the deaths of the 14 civilians.

"6 out of the 8 people in vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army. After receiving news of this, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set 2 vehicles on fire and attacked them," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"As a result, one jawan of the security forces died; many other jawans injured. Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of 7 more civilians, some others injured. Local administration and police tried to bring the situation to normalcy," Shah added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma