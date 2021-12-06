Kohima/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army instituted a Court of Inquiry to investigate the Nagaland civilian killings which reportedly took place under a Major-General rank officer, news agency ANI reported while quoting its sources on Monday.

"Indian Army has instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the Nagaland civilian killings under a Major-General rank. The officer is posted in the northeast sector only,” Army sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

An Army Special Forces unit was involved in the firing after they received intelligence inputs about the movement of NSCN (KY) terrorists in the Mon district.

According to sources quoted by ANI, "the troops opened fire at the vehicle when it was passing through a second ambush party deployed in the area. In the first instance, six civilians died while claiming to defend themselves, the troops fired at aggressively agitating civilians in which another seven to eight lost their lives."

Earlier, the Army, in a statement, expressed deep regret over the "unfortunate loss of lives" in a counter-insurgency operation that went awry, and added the incident is being investigated at the highest level as outrage over the killing continued.

Indian Army's 3 Corps in Nagaland had said on Sunday that based on credible intelligence of likely movements of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon district, Nagaland.

“The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” the statement on Sunday had added.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the killings of civilians.

A day after the incident, the state government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of the Mon and adjoining districts of Nagaland.

