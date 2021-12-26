Kohima/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state of Nagaland, the government of Nagaland said on Sunday. The Committee will submit its report within 45 days and the decision to withdraw the AFSPA will be based on the recommendation of the committee.

The development comes after a high-level meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah with politicians from North East, namely Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and T.R. Zeliang the leader of Naga People's Front Legislative Party.

The meeting was held on December 23 to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland, the statement said, adding the new committee will be chaired by the MHA’s additional secretary for northeast and include the chief secretary and director general of police of Nagaland among others.

Court of Enquiry against army unit, personnel involved in Oting incident

The Nagaland government statement further added that a Court of Enquiry will “initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel”, directly involved in the Oting incident. “The identified persons who will face the enquiry will be placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the statement added.

In what army said were the incidents involving ‘mistaken identity’, fourteen civilians were killed in firing incidents at Oting village on December 4 and at Mon town in Nagaland's Mon district on December 5 that stoked the demands of withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act from Nagaland.

Govt job to the next of kin of next of kin of the deceased in Oting incident

The Nagaland government added that the state will provide government jobs to the next of kin of the deceased. The procedure will be completed in consultation with the concerned village councils. The state government further said that they are “impressed upon the Union Home Ministry” to replace the Assam Rifles unit in Mon with immediate effect.

Grateful to Home Minister Amit Shah for utmost seriousness: Nagaland government

Nagaland government said that they are “grateful to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the matter (of Mon killings) with utmost seriousness” and that they appreciate the Government of India “for taking the required steps to ensure justice and also for positively responding to the voice of the people”.

Home Minister @AmitShah held a meeting to discuss present scenario in Nagaland on Dec 23. Meeting was attended by Nagaland CM, Assam CM & others. In meeting, it was decided that committee will be instituted to look into withdrawal of #AFSPA in Nagaland: Nagaland Govt



The Nagaland government further appealed to “all sections to remain calm and to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere”.

Earlier on November 20, the Nagaland assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution demanding that the Government of India repeal the AFSPA from the region.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma