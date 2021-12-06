Kohima | Jagran News Desk: The death toll in the civilian killings in Nagaland reached 17 on Monday after the tribal body claimed that three more people have succumbed to their injuries. However, the Nagaland Police maintained that the toll continues to stand at 14.

The Nagaland Police also registered a first information report (FIR) against the 21 Para Special Forces (SF) of the Indian Army, alleging that the intention of the security forces was to "murder and injure" the civilians.

"It is to be noted that at the time of incident there was no police guide nor security forces did make requisition to police station to provide police guide for their operation. Hence it is obvious that the intention of security forces is to murder and injure civilians," the FIR read.

The Para SF personnel had launched an operation at Oting in Mon district on Saturday evening following inputs from local sources. However, they opened fire at some coal mine workers who were returning home in a pick-up van, mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants in which six villagers were killed.

Later, the villagers launched a hunt to find the workers after they failed to reach their homes. The villagers surrounded the Army vehicles and attacked the troops in which another seven civilians lost their lives. Officials said that a 24-year-old jawan was also killed in the clash.

Rioting spilled over into Sunday afternoon when angry mobs vandalised the offices of the Konyak Union and an Assam Rifles camp in the area, setting fire to parts of the camp, police had said.

At least one more person was killed, as security forces fired back at attackers.

The Konyak Union, the apex trial body in the district, had initially claimed that 17 civilians were killed in the firing, but later revised the toll to 14.

Meanwhile, in a sudden move, tribal bodies, civil societies and student bodies Monday imposed shutdowns of different durations ranging from six to 12 hours across the state.

The influential Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has announced five days of mourning, while also asking tribals not to participate in any celebration during the period.

Of the 28 injured, the condition of six are stated to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at hospital, officials said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who were in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rushed back on Sunday and are now headed for Mon to take stock of the situation.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma