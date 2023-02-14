‘Nagaland Back On Path Of Peace, Prosperity’: JP Nadda Releases BJP Poll Manifesto

BJP NATIONAL President JP Nadda on Tuesday released the manifesto of the party for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly election. Nadda received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Dimapur airport from party's state president Temjen Imna Along along with senior leaders of the party.

The Nagaland Assembly election for the 60 seats is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will begin on March 2.

While releasing the manifesto, JP Nadda said North East used to face insurgency, blockades, and targeted attacks five years ago but now there is only peace and prosperity in the state.

“5 years ago North East used to face blockades, insurgency and targeted attacks. Today Nagaland is back on path of peace, prosperity and development. Nagaland has been a story of growth. Insurgency is reduced by 80 per cent in last 8 years and AFSPA is removed from 66 per cent of areas,” BJP chief JP Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI.

5 years ago North East used to face blockades, insurgency & targeted attacks. Today Nagaland is back on path of peace, prosperity &development. Nagaland has been a story of growth. Insurgency is reduced by 80% in last 8 yrs & AFSPA is removed from 66% of areas: BJP chief JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/qVBbfyBeup — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

The Narendra Modi-led central has laid a special focus on Northeast since coming to power in 2014. The ruling BJP has invested its efforts to secure the Northeast, while the prime minister himself made more than 50 visits to the state, as reported by ANI.

"The Union government is committed to a safe and secure Northeast and resolving the border issues in all states. It will continue to be our key focus and the message that we will take to the people of poll-bound states in the region,” a party official was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP has formed an alliance in Nagaland with Neiphiu Rio's ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The BJP will field their candidates in 20 of the total 60 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The BJP and NDPP are contesting together in the Assembly elction. Last year, NDPP and BJP had announced to contest the elections together in a joint press conference. Both the parties had said in a joint statement that NDPP will contest on 40 seats and BJP will contest on 20 seats together.

A BJP official informed that Nadda will launch the Sankalp Patra for Nagaland polls on February 14 and for Meghalaya on February 15. The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election will take place on March 2.

(With Agency Inputs.)