Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Over 30,000 First-Time Voters To Participate In Upcoming Polls

CHIEF Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly elections.



A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) comprising of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioner of India Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel concluded its two-day visit to the State of Nagaland today.



Addressing a press conference at Hotel De Oriental Grand Kohima today, Chief Election Commissioner said, "The Election Commission of India has held meetings with the various political parties as well as district administration and police personnel to review the poll preparedness for smooth conduct of forthcoming assembly elections in Nagaland."



He informed that 2,315 polling stations will be set up across 60 assembly constituencies and the average voter per polling station will be 566 while the webcasting facility will be available in sixty per cent of the polling stations.



"The Election Commission of India is committed to conduct the upcoming State Assembly elections in a free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free manner. While also stating that, over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in the state and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming elections," he said.



Kumar said that for the convenience of senior citizens and persons with disabilities, all arrangements are made at the polling stations on the ground floor while a postal ballot facility will also be there for 80 plus years and persons with disabilities voters to vote from their comfort of their homes.



The Chief Election Commissioner also informed that the cVIGIL mobile app is for the voters to be vigilant for a stronger democracy, where the response of complaints where any violations or malpractice take place, the mobile app will take hundred minutes to response via their GIS location.



He said with the view that no voters are left behind, the ECI team visited the last mile of the state, Thanamir and Longwa village for inclusive and participative elections.



Various apps and portals relating to the identification of Voters, knowing the candidate whether he or she holds any criminal records, voter helpline apps etc with the vision of transparency in the electoral process were briefly explained by the chief election commissioner.



He also stated that women will be in command in 196 polling stations in the state, where all polling officials including security staff will be women.



"State Nagaland have 60 assembly constituencies with total electors of 13,09,651, which include 6,53,616 male voters and 6,56,035 female voters," he said adding to the electors, the service electors constitutes 7,980, while persons with disabilities PwDs constitutes 6970, the 80 plus electors constitutes 36,403, and the Centenarian(100+years) constitutes 1,675, while the first time voters (aged between 18 to 19 years) numbers 30,049 voters.



Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner of India further informed that the dates for the Nagaland assembly election will be notified in a short period of time.