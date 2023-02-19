Nagaland Assembly Election: Women Take It Upon Themselves To Check Liquor Supply Ahead Polls

AHEAD of the Nagaland Assembly election which is scheduled to take place on February 27, a women's organisation in the Phek district has set up check-gates to stop the flow of liquor offered as an inducement to voters in the district during the poll process.

Phek district which is occupied by the Chakhesang and Pochury tribes, has a total of five constituencies with four seats in the Chakhesang area and also has some villages in Meluri constituency of the Pochury tribe.

As many as 100 check-points have been set up by the womenfolk of the Chakhesang Naga tribe under the Chakhesang Mothers' Association (CMA), said Zhonelü Tunyi, president of CMA, the apex body of womenfolk for Chakhesang community in Phek district, according to the news agency PTI.

"During elections the flow of liquor as inducement is very high while many people get into physical fights and clashes in support of candidates becoming enemies and even leading to killing."

"Therefore, our main objective is to have a free, fair and inducement free election with the expectation that once such flow of inducements is stopped, people will remain sober and avoid getting into conflicts," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

She further informed that during the elections, people ask for money from candidates and political leaders again and again once they get drunk.

Accepting that the flow of liquor continues even during other times, she said "we are also mothers and have our own responsibilities at home and personal work as well making it difficult for us to maintain the checks throughout the year, but during election period the flow of liquor increases manifold for inducing voters".

CMA feels that if people remain in proper sense, such skirmishes can be avoided and the electioneering process will be peaceful, she said.

"We are having sleepless nights because we want our society and future generations to be better," Tunyi further added.

Meanwhile, responding about CMAputting up check-gates in the district, the police appreciated the step adding that enforcers should not take law into their hand and report issues directly to them.

According to Tunyi, thousands of mothers are involved in the process. She claimed that ven the Pochury Mothers Association in Meluri constituency, while appreciating the CMA for their initiatives, have expressed willingness to start such check gates.

Having started in 2003, the flow of liquor during this election has been less then 2018 elections, she said.

"The quantity of liquor seized and destroyed was very high in 2018 elections to the extent of seizing upto 10 cases from one vehicle but this time it is much lesser," she mentioned.

According to the state election officials, ill Friday, 71,334.824 litres of liquor, Rs 4,06,44,495 in cash and drugs and narcotics worth Rs 31,30,44,530 and freebies and other items worth Rs 3,90,79, 640 have been seized after the model of conduct came into force in the state.

(With inputs from agency)