Nagaland Polls 2023: BJP Announces Candidates On 20 Seats; Ally NDPP To Fight On Remaining 40

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its 20 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly Election which is scheduled to be held on February 27. The party has fielded state president Temjen Imna Along to contest from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.

"We will contest on 20 out of 60 seats in Nagaland. The rest of the seats have been given to our alliance partner NDPP. We'll contest all 60 seats in Meghalaya. Our tagline is 'M Power Meghalaya' means Modi-powered Meghalaya and a double-engine government will be formed there," BJP said.

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Check Full List Of BJP Candidates

1. Dimapur- Tovihoto Ayemi

2. Ghaspani - Jacob Zhimomi

3. Southern Angami- Kropol Vistu

4. Tuli- Panjung Jamir

5. Koridang (ST)- Imkong L lmchen

6. Alongtaki (ST) - Temjen Imna Along

7. Akuluto (ST) - Kazheto Kinimi

8. Atoizu (ST) - Kahuli Sema

9. Suruhoto (ST) - H Khehovi

10. Tyui (ST) - Yanthungo Patton

11. Wokha (ST) - Renbonthung Ezung

12 . Bhandari (ST) - Mmhonlumo Kikon

13. Tizit (ST) - P Paiwang Konyak

14. Phomching (ST) - Konngam Konyak

15. Mon Town (ST) - Cheong Konyak

16. Longleng (ST) - S Pangnyu Phom

17. Longkhim Chare (ST) - Sethrongkyu Sangtam

18. Tuensang Sadar-I (ST)- Bashangmongba Chang

19. Noklak (ST) - H Haiying

20. Seyochung Sitimi (ST) - V Kashiho Sangtam

On January 18, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Nagaland along with Meghalaya and Tripura. The voting in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held on February 27, while in Tripura, the election will take place on February 16.

The assembly elections in 60 member seats will take place in a single phase. The date of issue of gazette notification in Nagaland along with Meghalaya will be January 31 and the last date for filing nominations will be February 7. The date of scrutiny of nominations is February 8 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.