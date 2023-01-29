Naba Kishore Das Death: PM Modi Expresses Grief After Odisha Health Minister Succumbs To Bullet Injuries

ODISHA Health Minister Naba Kishore Das died on Sunday hours after he was shot by one police personnel near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district.

Although he was attended by a team of doctors immediately after the incident, he couldn't be saved and succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter and expressed grief on the incident. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers."

Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared condolences and wrote, "Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."

Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the unfortunate demise of the Health Minister of Odisha, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family."

Deeply anguished by the unfortunate demise of the Health Minister of Odisha, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji.



In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. ॐ शांति — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 29, 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief on the unfortunate incident and said, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of state health minister and @bjd_odisha leader Nav Kishore Das. As a grassroots leader, he has the love and respect of all people irrespective of party opinion. It is an irreparable loss to the entire state. His role in the government and the party will always be remembered."

ରାଜ୍ୟର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା @bjd_odisha ର ନେତା ନବ କିଶୋର ଦାସଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଶୋକରେ ମ୍ରିୟମାଣ। ତୃଣମୂଳସ୍ତର ନେତା ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଓ ଦଳମତ ନିର୍ବିଶେଷରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଭଲପାଇବା ଓ ସମ୍ମାନ ରହିଛି। ସମଗ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଏହା ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ସରକାର ଓ ଦଳରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକା ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 29, 2023

CM Arvind Kejriwal also expressed grief and said, "The demise of Shri Naba Kishore Das, Minister in the Government of Odisha is very sad and unfortunate. Condolences to his family in this difficult time, may God give strength to his family to bear this loss.

Om Shanti."

ओडिशा सरकार में मंत्री श्री नाबा किशोर दास जी का निधन बेहद दुखद एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। इस मुश्किल वक्त में उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएँ, ईश्वर उनके परिजनों को ये दुख सहन करने की शक्ति दें।

ॐ शांति 🙏 https://t.co/GKP4LcRZDN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 29, 2023

Congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik tweeted, "Extremely pained by the untimely demise of Odisha Health Minister Shri Naba Das. He was a promising leader of our state who served people till his last breath. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said, "Deeply shocked and anguished by the unfortunate death of Odisha's Health Minister Thiru Naba Das. My sincere and deep condolences to his family, relatives and Hon'ble @CMO_Odisha."