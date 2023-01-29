Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Dies After Being Shot In Chest By Policeman

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das sccumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening, hours after he was shot by one police personnel near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, reported the news agency ANI.

After Das was shot, a team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him.

After operating, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, the officials said.

According to the officials cited by ANI, the injuries were repaired and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite the best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the minister.

CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha: Odisha CMO



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/dhU1aVCFhj — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

"CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. He was an asset to both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha," read a statement by CMO, Odisha.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also visited the hospital to enquire about his health and condemned the attack on the minister.

He also directed the Crime Branch to take up the investigation into the matter, following which a team of Odisha Crime Branch headed by a senior police official proceeded to Brajarajnagar where state Health Minister Naba Das was shot at.